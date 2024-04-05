Deputies seize firearms, arrest parent after 12-year-old makes threats at Jurupa Middle School

A 12-year-old student's criminal threats at Jurupa Middle School in Jurupa Valley led to a significant discovery after authorities searched a residence on Baldwin Avenue.

On Thursday, April 4, at 3:20 p.m., a school resource deputy from the Jurupa Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to reports of criminal threats made by a student toward classmates at Jurupa Middle School in the 8000 block of Galena Avenue. With support from the Jurupa Valley Station Investigations Bureau and Special Enforcement Team, deputies and investigators conducted a thorough investigation.

Authorities subsequently visited a residence in the 5000 block of Baldwin Avenue, where they uncovered three unsecured assault rifles, a handgun, and several hundred rounds of ammunition. The firearms were seized as evidence.

As a result of the investigation, Rolando Sida Sr., a 42-year-old Jurupa Valley resident, was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center. Sida faces charges related to possession of assault weapons, leaving firearms accessible to minors, and child endangerment.

Additionally, the 12-year-old student who made the threats was also arrested and booked for criminal threats. Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, further details have not been disclosed.

Anyone with pertinent information related to this incident is encouraged to contact Deputy C. Johnson at the Jurupa Valley Station by dialing 951-955-2600.

The investigation remains active, and no additional information will be released at this time.