Judge issues injunction barring Gascón’s new directives, says the DA must ‘comply with the law’

A Los Angeles judge issued a preliminary injunction on Monday against Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, stating that he "cannot order his prosecutors to ignore laws that protect the public from repeat offenders."

Judge James Chalfant's injunction will restrict Gascón from refusing to prosecute California's three strikes law and will restrict him from dismissing special circumstance allegations without legal grounds.

"The District Attorney's disregard of the Three Strikes law 'plead and prove' requirement is unlawful, as is requiring deputy DA's to seek dismissal of pending sentencing enhancements without a lawful basis," the ruling reads.

Just hours after he was sworn into office, Gascón announced several reform directives, including barring prosecutors from seeking the death penalty or filing most sentencing enhancements that can increase a defendants' prison term.

The ruling is a victory for the union representing county prosecutors, the Association of Deputy District Attorneys for Los Angeles County, which sued Gascón over his new directives, arguing that they violate state law.

Advertisement

Pictured: Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón (FOX 11)

The union hailed the judge's decision, saying it was based "on what the law is and not what an officeholder thinks it should be" when it comes to sentencing repeat offenders.

But lawyer Robert E. Dugdale, on behalf of Gascón and the District Attorney's Office, said the ruling was not fully in favor of the union.

"The judge did not enjoin the D.A.'s policy prohibiting deputy district attorneys from filing most sentencing enhancements in new cases," Dugdale said. "However, he enjoined application of most aspects of the remaining directives."

Gascón could not immediately be reached for comment.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

CNS contributed to this report.