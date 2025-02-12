Judge clears way for Trump’s plan to buy out federal workers

The Brief A federal judge ruled that labor unions lack standing to challenge President Trump's deferred resignation program aimed at downsizing the federal workforce. The program, supported by adviser Elon Musk, offers financial incentives for employees to resign while continuing to receive pay until September 30. Labor unions claim the plan is illegal, but a Justice Department lawyer describes it as a "humane off ramp" for employees adjusting to returning to office work.



A federal judge on Wednesday cleared the way for President Donald Trump’s plan to downsize the federal workforce with a deferred resignation program.

U.S. District Judge George O’Toole Jr. in Boston found a group of labor unions didn’t have legal standing to challenge the program, commonly described as a buyout.

Trump wants to use financial incentives to encourage government employees to quit. According to the White House, tens of thousands of workers have taken the government up on its offer.

The deferred resignation program has been spearheaded by Elon Musk, who is serving as Trump’s top adviser for reducing federal spending. Under the plan, employees can stop working and get paid until Sept. 30.

Labor unions argued the plan is illegal and asked for O’Toole to keep it on hold and prevent the Office of Personnel Management, or OPM, from soliciting more workers to sign up.

A Justice Department lawyer has called the plan a "humane off ramp" for federal employees who may have structured their lives around working remotely and have been ordered to return to government office buildings.