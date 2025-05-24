Johnny Wactor's final film to premiere at LA film festival 1 year after actor's murder

The Brief Actor Johnny Wactor was shot and killed in downtown Los Angeles on May 25, 2024. Wactor was shot while confronting thieves who were trying to steal his catalytic converter. Wactor's final work, the film "Ciao, Mama," will soon premiere at the 2025 Dances with Film Festival in Hollywood.



Sunday marks one year since actor Johnny Wactor was murdered in downtown Los Angeles. Now, family and friends are now learning the artist’s final work was just accepted to the upcoming 2025 Dances with Film Festival.

"It’s just crazy with this film about to premiere, knowing that’s where his mind was in those final days," said fellow actor and friend Micah Joe Parker.

The backstory:

On May 25, 2024, Wactor confronted thieves in downtown LA who were trying to steal his car’s catalytic converter.

The actor, best known for his role in General Hospital, was shot dead at just 37-years-old.

"He had no problem stepping into the fray," said Parker. "It’s how he went out from this world, stepping in front of his friend to take a bullet. [When that happened] I said, I’ll take the swings and arrows for him now."

Parker spent much of the last year fighting for his best friend, holding press conferences and anti-crime marches across the city demanding justice.

In August, about three months after the killing, four suspected Florencia 13 gang members were arrested in connection with Wactor’s murder.

"Johnny was a victim," said Parker. "He was a victim of this crime, but he lived his life as anything but a victim. He was a doer. He was a dreamer. So, that’s where we’re turning the page now."

What's next:

The actor’s final work was recorded in 2022, but is now about to hit the big screen.

"The last voice note I had from him [was about] 2 days before he was killed. We had just gotten a new cut of the film," said Parker. "He dropped in a voice note to just give us some encouragement."

Just this week, it was announced the film, "Ciao, Mama," will premiere at LA’s Dances with Film Festival on June 24th, at TCL Cinemas in Hollywood.

What they're saying:

"It’s really important to me, and his family, that his legacy lives on for the incredible things he brought to the world," said Parker.

Parker says the movie is about family, friendship, and love. Something he believes is parallel with his late best friend’s life.

"The tag line for our film is goodbyes are bulls---*," said Parker. "Because really, are goodbyes really final? People that leave us are still with us in some powerful way."

For ticket information and more, click HERE.