John Witherspoon's LA family home hits the market

article

The Brief The family home of beloved comedian John Witherspoon has hit the market. His wife, Angela Witherspoon, is selling the two-compound property. The Witherspoon family hosted several celebrities through the years, including Kamala Harris, Chris Tucker and David Letterman.



The San Fernando Valley home where the late John Witherspoon and his family resided for years has officially hit the market.

What they're saying:

Angel Witherspoon, the late actor’s wife, is selling the family’s home, citing her desire to downsize and spend more time traveling.

"We’ve made so many memories here over the years. We raised our two sons in this home. Our youngest attended the Buckley School, and our oldest graduated from the magnet program at Grant High School. We’ve held countless gatherings, from Christmas parties to my husband John’s celebration of life, which was attended by friends like David Letterman, Chris Tucker, and DJ’d by Shawn Wayans," she said in a statement.

The statement continued to say, "We hosted Kamala Harris here in 2020 for her first presidential run—a ‘Cookout for Kamala’—and even a wedding for our friends’ daughter, Madison McFerrin. The home was also recently loaned out as a filming location for the independent film 'Villa Hollywood.' After so many special years, I’m ready to downsize, find a smaller footprint in Los Angeles, and spend more time traveling the world."

John Witherspoon, Alexander Witherspoon, Angela Witherspoon and John David Witherspoon (Photo by Amy Tierney/WireImage) (Getty Images)

More details about the hidden gems

What we know:

The two-property compound in Sherman Oaks was listed for $4.625 million. The 25,000-square-foot property offers plenty of privacy in a neighborhood that has the charm of a European countryside.

While the two residences along Valley Vista Boulevard are tucked away, they are also near the bustling scene along Ventura Boulevard, which offers plenty of shopping and dining options.

"Influenced by the family’s travels through Tuscany and Provence, the estate exudes warmth, character, and artistic flair. It’s been a beloved home for the Witherspoon family, and now it’s ready for someone new to make it their own," said listing agent Lucas Arias.

The homes are listed by Compass.



Click/tap here for the $2.975M listing

Click/tap here for the $1.650M listing

The backstory:

The beloved comedian starred in numerous films and television shows, including "Friday" and its sequels, "Boomerang," "The Wayans Bros," and "The Boondocks."

Witherspoon passed away at the age of 77 in Oct. 2019. His last project, "Boosters LA," was released in 2022.

RELATED COVERAGE: Comedian, actor John Witherspoon dead at 77