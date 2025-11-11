Legendary film composer John Williams receives historic honor at Hollywood Bowl

The Brief John Williams, renowned for iconic film scores like "Star Wars" and "Jurassic Park," has had the Hollywood Bowl stage renamed in his honor, marking the venue's first-ever dedication. At 93, Williams continues to be celebrated for his six-decade career, including his role as a longtime music director and laureate conductor of the Boston Pops Orchestra. The dedication ceremony, hosted by LA Philharmonic leaders, featured notable attendees such as Steven Spielberg and George Lucas, highlighting Williams' profound impact on the film industry.



John Williams, the legendary film composer and conductor behind some of the most recognizable scores in movies such as "Star Wars," "Jurassic Park," "Harry Potter," and "Raiders of the Lost Ark," received a first-of-its-kind honor at the Hollywood Bowl.

What we know:

John Williams continues to receive his flowers in a career that has spanned more than six decades. At 93 years old, the Hollywood Bowl announced Tuesday it renamed its stage after him, marking the first dedication in the venue's storied history.

Williams has had numerous performances at the Hollywood Bowl and served as a longtime music director and laureate conductor of the Boston Pops Orchestra.

The honor was unveiled during a private ceremony over the weekend. Along with Williams, the ceremony included Hollywood heavy hitters such as Steven Spielberg and George Lucas.

See images from the gallery below.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ John Williams Stage Dedication - November 9, 2025 (Timothy Norris)

'His Music Transcends Generations, Languages, and Borders'

What they're saying:

"Without John Williams, bikes don't really fly, nor do brooms in Quidditch matches, nor do men in red capes," Steven Spielberg said in an issued statement. "There is no Force, dinosaurs do not walk the Earth. We do not wonder, we do not weep, we do not believe."

"Few artists have shaped the sound of our collective imagination as profoundly as John Williams. His music transcends generations, languages, and borders — inviting us to dream, to hope, and to feel. Each note carries us somewhere extraordinary: toward adventure, toward wonder, toward belief. For nearly half a century, the Hollywood Bowl has been the stage where John's imagination meets the hearts of millions. As we dedicate the John Williams Stage at the Hollywood Bowl, we honor not only an incomparable composer and conductor, but also a dear friend whose artistry reminds us of the very purpose of music — to connect us," said Gustavo Dudamel, music and artistic director of the LA Phil.

What's next:

Williams is set to celebrate his 94th birthday on February 8, 2026.