Delta passenger charged after stealing airport tug at John Wayne Airport

The Brief A man allegedly stole an airplane tug and went on a joyride on the tarmac of John Wayne Airport. He was arrested by airport police and later charged with vehicle theft and vandalism, and misdemeanor trespass. The man, who was a Delta Airlines passenger, allegedly breached gate 12 at the Terminal and accessed the airfield.



A 26-year-old man has been charged with stealing an airplane tug at John Wayne Airport in Orange County.

What we know:

Skyler Jay Barr, a Delta Airlines passenger, allegedly breached gate 12 at the Terminal and accessed the airfield. According to airport officials, he stole an Alliance Ground International (AGI) tug assigned to Alaska Airlines and crashed it into another vehicle by gate 7. He then attempted to steal an American Airlines lavatory truck but was arrested by airport police.

Video shows Barr reversing the tug close to a plane then driving along the tarmac.

The incident happened on Tuesday, Oct. 6 around 5:30 p.m.; he was scheduled to depart on a Delta flight to Seattle. His motive for hijacking the tug is not known.

On Thursday, he was charged with vehicle theft and vandalism, both felonies, and misdemeanor trespass at an airport security inspection. Airline operations were not impacted.