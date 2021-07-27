Joey Jordison, former Slipknot drummer, dies at 46

Joey Jordison, former drummer and founding member of the heavy metal band Slipknot, has died. He was 46.

A representative of Jordison’s family confirmed the news to FOX TV Stations on Tuesday.

"We are heartbroken to share the news that Joey Jordison, prolific drummer, musician and artist passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 26th, 2021," a representative of the family wrote. "Joey’s death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow. To those that knew Joey, understood his quick wit, his gentle personality, giant heart and his love for all things family and music."

LONDON, UK - DECEMBER 08: Joey Jordison of Slipknot performs on stage at the Hammersmith Apollo on December 8th, 2008 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Christie Goodwin/Redferns)

Details surrounding Jordison’s death remain unclear. His family said a private funeral will be held.

"The family of Joey have asked that friends, fans and media understandably respect our need for privacy and peace at this incredibly difficult time," the representative added.

