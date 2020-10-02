Joe Biden nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

article

They may not have a lot in common, but Joe Biden and President Trump both share at least one thing: both have been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

According to the London Evening Standard, Chris Bryant, a member of Parliament of the United Kingdom, announced his nomination the day before Trump and Biden when head-to-head in the first presidential debate of the 2020 election on Tuesday.

Bryant said he nominated him because, “When others have resorted to violent solutions, he has argued that the best force is the force of argument.

“Because guns can stop a heart but well-placed words can change many hearts, and many hearts can change a world.”

President Trump received his third nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize this week, this time from a group of Australian law professors.

Trump was first nominated for the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize by a Norwegian Parliament member for his role in the United Arab Emirates-Israel peace deal. Days later, a Swedish Parliament member nominated Trump again after he helped secure a deal for normalized economic relations between Serbia and Kosovo., FOX News reported.

Trump and Biden’s nominations will be considered for the 2021 prize.