Joe Biden Letter: President notifying American people he is dropping out of 2024 election

President Joe Biden is out.

The incumbent Democratic President announced on Sunday that he is dropping out of the presidential election for November 2024.

He announced the news via an open letter he wrote to the American people on Sunday morning. In the letter, Biden said the United States have made "great progress" during his time in the White House.

"Today, America has the strongest economy in the world. We've made historic investments in rebuilding our Nation, in lowering prescription drug costs for seniors, and in expanding affordable health care to a record number of Americans," he wrote, in-part, in the letter.

Below is a copy of Biden's letter:

Shortly after publishing the letter, Biden endorsed his running mate and Vice President Kamala Harris to hopefully take his spot in the White House. Below is a statement released by Biden:

"My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this."