Job Finder: Two staffing agencies in SoCal are hiring

Apply now, work tomorrow at one of two staffing agencies we are featuring in Monday’s Job Finder. Labor Now is currently hiring 300 new employees in the city of Chino and Express Employment Professionals in Anaheim are recruiting about 100 new employees for the various companies they serve.

Labor Now is looking for forklift operations, production workers, packers, folks to work quality control and more. These are all temp-to-hire positions, so the client will hire permanently after the 90 days probation period. Starting pay is $16 an hour, based out of Chino and there’s a lot of overtime work too. To apply, visit one of their branches or apply on their website.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Express Employment Professionals is looking for delivery drivers, clerks, and people to work counter sales. FOX 11’s Rita Garcia was told the jobs and needs change daily based on what the individual company is looking for, so they place people in new roles every day. To apply go to their website or you can email your resume to Jobs.NorthAnaheimca@expresspros.com.