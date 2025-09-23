Jimmy Kimmel tearfully addresses Charlie Kirk death, challenges Americans to fight for free speech

The Brief Jimmy Kimmel Live! returned to TV Tuesday night after a nearly weeklong suspension. ABC had suspended the show indefinitely following the host's comments on Charlie Kirk.



Late night TV host Jimmy Kimmel spoke for the first time as he returned to set Tuesday, following his abrupt suspension from ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel's monologue

Kimmel did not hold any punches in his return on-air, making fun of President Donald Trump's unproven link between acetaminophen and babies being diagnosed with autism.

"I'm not sure who had a weirder 48 hours," Kimmel said. "Me or the CEO of Tylenol."

The backstory:

His nearly weeklong suspension from Jimmy Kimmel Live! triggered a national discussion about freedom of speech and President Donald Trump’s ability to police the words of journalists, commentators and even comics.

ABC, which suspended Kimmel’s show last Wednesday following his comments about Charlie Kirk, announced Monday, Sept. 22 that the show would return after the network had "thoughtful conversations" with the host.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Two groups of ABC affiliates that denounced Kimmel last week said they would not carry his return, those include Nexstar Media Group and Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Why was Kimmel suspended?

ABC suspended Kimmel indefinitely after comments he made in a monologue last week. Kimmel suggested that many Trump supporters were trying to capitalize on Kirk’s death and were "desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them."

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr said it appeared that Kimmel was trying to "directly mislead the American public" with his remarks about Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old man accused of assassinating Kirk on the campus of Utah Valley University.

Trump responds, calls ABC ‘losers’

Hours before Tuesday's show aired, President Donald Trump took to Truth Social saying, "I can’t believe ABC Fake News gave Jimmy Kimmel his job back. The White House was told by ABC that his Show was cancelled! Something happened between then and now because his audience is GONE, and his "talent" was never there. Why would they want someone back who does so poorly, who’s not funny, and who puts the Network in jeopardy by playing 99% positive Democrat GARBAGE. He is yet another arm of the DNC and, to the best of my knowledge, that would be a major Illegal Campaign Contribution. I think we’re going to test ABC out on this. Let’s see how we do. Last time I went after them, they gave me $16 Million Dollars. This one sounds even more lucrative. A true bunch of losers! Let Jimmy Kimmel rot in his bad Ratings."