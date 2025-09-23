"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" taping site drawing crowds amid show's return from suspension

The Brief "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" returned to air following the host's suspension over Charlie Kirk comments. Jimmy Kimmel did not issue any statements in response to the days-long suspension. Some ABC affiliates are demanding an apology or acknowledgment from Kimmel before they air the show.



Those lucky enough to get tickets for the first taping of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" since its reinstatement were ushered into the venue as soon as they showed up. Kimmel himself had been ushered in a few hours before, away from media trying to get a comment.

His only public message was posted on Instagram. It was a photo with famed producer Norman Lear, with the caption, "I miss this guy." Lear, whose progressive shows faced constant calls for censorship from networks and politicians, is a legendary figure. Lear himself famously said he was on President Nixon's enemies list. So, Kimmel's post is a direct commentary on what he is going through.

Outside the El Capitan Theatre, ticket holders told us they wanted to hear what Kimmel had to say, but did not believe he should apologize for his comments about the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Yet, others outside, holding up signs in a constant face-off between pro- and anti-Kimmel protesters, would like to see some kind of apology or at least an acknowledgment that his words could have been insensitive.

That is what Sinclair and Nexstar, both holders of a large number of ABC affiliates, are demanding before they air the show.