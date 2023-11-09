Expand / Collapse search

Nashville college freshman from NJ dies after being hit by stray bullet

By Michael Stallone
Published 
Updated 7:22PM
Vigil for Jillian Ludwig

After 18-year-old Jillian Ludwig's life was tragically cut short by a stray bullet in Nashville, her New Jersey hometown came together to remember the college freshman's life, cut far too short.

NASHVILLE, TN - A college student from New Jersey who was critically injured Tuesday in a shooting in Nashville has died, police in the Tennessee city announced on Twitter.

According to Metro-Nashville Police, 18-year-old Jillian Ludwig, who attended Belmont University in the city, was shot while walking on the track in Edgehill Community Memorial Gardens Park. 

F-ZgTS8XcAA0w9B.jpg

Jillian Ludwig attended Belmont University in Nashville. (Metro Nashville PD)

The gunfire came from public housing across the street.

Police said Shaquille Taylor, 29, was being charged with aggravated assault and evidence tampering. Taylor was allegedly shooting at a car when a bullet hit Ludwig in the head as she walked on the track.

F-ZjfliX0AApBU_.jpg

Police arrested 29-year-old Shaquille Taylor. (Metro Nashville PD)

Police are in discussion with the District Attorney's Office concerning modified charges against Taylor.