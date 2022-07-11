Jill Biden says Texas Hispanics as ‘unique’ as ‘breakfast tacos’ during San Antonio speech

article

First Lady Jill Biden on Monday said the Hispanic community was as "unique" as the "breakfast tacos" during a speech in San Antonio, Texas,

Biden was speaking at the 2022 UnidosUS Annual Conference titled "Siempre Adelante: Our Quest for Equity" when she made the remark.

At the time, she was UnidosUS President Raul Yzaguirre’s work.

"Raul helped build this organization with the understanding that the diversity of this community, as distinct as the bodegas of the Bronx, as beautiful as the blossoms of Miami and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio, is your strength," she said.

The event is the largest gathering of Hispanic advocates, KENS reported.

"Each year the UnidosUS Annual Conference is the premier event devoted to the diverse Hispanic community that is moving our country forward," the conference notes on its website.

Biden's comments come at a time when the president is seeking to reach out to Hispanic voters, who have voiced displeasure with his job performance.

In Texas, Republican Mayra Flores won a special election for the 34th Congressional District in June. That was a seat that Democrats had held for more than a century. The district, which stretches from San Antonio down to the Rio Grande Valley on the Texas-Mexico border, is mostly Hispanic.

