Roommate of 7-Eleven manager speaks out after fatal workplace fight, questions why no arrest was made

In June, a 7-Eleven manager was involved in a fight with another employee who later died. Now, that manager's roommate is breaking her silence and questioning why no arrests have been made.

When Keyra Meierbachtol learned that a 24-year-old woman had allegedly lost her life at the hands of her roommate, she was stunned — overcome with anger, frustration, and fear.

What they're saying:

"It didn't feel real. I mean, it just like I didn't know what to do, or think I felt like I couldn't breathe. I mean, I was scared, but then I was also, like in shock myself," Kira Meierbachtol told FOX 11.

Jessica McLaughlin, 24, died on July 2 after being declared brain-dead following a fight with her manager while on the job on June 24. Her family claims McLaughlin was brutally beaten inside the store.

A GoFundMe, set up by the family, said the manager had held McLaughlin down, sat on top of her, and didn’t let her breath. Coworkers who tried to help and stop it were reportedly attacked as well.

Meierbachtol, who was roommates with the manager, who has not been publicly identified, expected an arrest would soon follow, but more than a month later, it still hasn't happened.

"She looked very frazzled and in shock and she just, she just looked really, I don't know, just shocked," Meierbachtol said of the manager's demeanor the night of the altercation.

"I couldn't feel normal, knowing how grave the situation was. It just felt like, felt like the Twilight Zone. It just felt like, Why doesn't anybody care? When I communicated to the police, even just yesterday, they said that there's a homicide detective involved, but there is still no active warrants."

Meierbachtol decided she could no longer live with her roommate. She posted a video on TikTok, which quickly went viral—voicing her fear, frustration, and asking why no warrant had been issued for an arrest.

"There also doesn’t feel like there’s any urgency on the matter. There were plenty of cameras and witnesses … you would think there would be at least something to bring the answers to the public by this point," she added.

What's next:

FOX 11 contacted the manager for her account of what happened, but she has yet to respond. Meierbachtol, who remains in touch with Jessica’s family, says her only hope now is for justice to be served.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the investigation is ongoing and provided no other details. FOX 11 also contacted the LA County DA's Office but has not heard back either.

There is still no official cause of death from the Medical Examiner.