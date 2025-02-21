Jeffrey Epstein client list: AG Pam Bondi says documents 'on my desk right now to review'

The Brief U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi told FOX News she has the Jeffrey Epstein client list on her desk for review. The review is part of a directive from President Donald Trump.



Are you or anyone you know a possible victim to human trafficking? The National Human Trafficking Hotline provides support and accepts any tip at 888-373-7888.

President Donald Trump's Attorney General Pam Bondi hinted she may release the Jeffrey Epstein client list.

In an interview with FOX News' "America Reports," Bondi told the show host that she has the bombshell documents with her.

"It's sitting on my desk right now to review," Bondi told show host John Roberts. "That's been a directive by President Trump."

What we know:

Bondi has the Epstein client list and is reviewing it as part of President Trump's directive. In addition to the Epstein list, the Attorney General is also in charge of reviewing the classified documents in connection to the assassinations of John F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr. Bondi is tasked with declassifying the aforementioned documents.

What we don't know:

As of February 21, it is unclear what specific information is contained in the Epstein client list and the JFK and MLK files.

Bondi did not say during the FOX News interview what she saw in the review of the Epstein files.

In addition to not disclosing any findings, she did not give a timeline of when she will release the Epstein client list.

The backstory:

Jeffrey Epstein was a financier who was associated with some of the biggest names in Hollywood and politics, including former U.S. Presidents. He was also linked to people in the modeling and fashion industries.

His death in 2019 came as he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges. Epstein was accused of luring underage girls to his home and then sexually abusing them.

Epstein's death – ruled a suicide – sparked various conspiracy theories on social media as the public awaited the court documents to be released.

In 2024 – nearly five years after his death – a first series of previously-sealed documents, dubbed my many as the "Jeffrey Epstein list," were released to the public.

The massive stack of court documents was released to the public on CourtListener.com. The so-called "Epstein list" mentions Hollywood superstars Cameron Diaz, Leonardo DiCaprio and Bruce Willis. The documents unsealed in 2024 mentioned former presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, Prince Andrew, French modeling executive Jean Luc Brunel, lawyer and law professor Alan Dershowitz, investor Glenn Dubin, scientist Stephen Hawking, former U.S. Senator George Mitchell and former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson.

It is worth noting that most of the people mentioned in the so-called "Jeffrey Epstein list" are not explicitly accused of committing crimes. Some were brief mentions, such as David Copperfield apparently performing magic tricks at a dinner and an Epstein accuser, Johanna Sjoberg, claiming Michael Jackson visited the disgraced financier at a mansion in Florida.

The 2024 documents were connected to Virginia Giuffre's 2015 lawsuit against Epstein's former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell. As mentioned earlier in the report, Bondi did not give a preview of what the public should expect in the client list, should she release them to the public.

Below is a digital copy of one of the documents released back in January 2024: