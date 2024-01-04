Jeffrey Epstein list: Second round of names released

On Thursday evening, a second round of previously-sealed documents – dubbed by many as the "Jeffrey Epstein list" – were released to the public.

The massive stack of court documents was released to the public on CourtListener.com. The latest version of the "Epstein list" mentions

The new documents are connected to Virginia Giuffre's 2015 lawsuit against Epstein's former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell.

FOX 11 is currently looking through the documents posted by CourtListener.com, which was mentioned above. The site had previously crashed when the first batch of documents were released Wednesday evening but no server issues were reported on Thursday with the release of the latest files.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: First batch of ‘Jeffrey Epstein list' documents released

Included in the list in the first batch of documents were former presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, Prince Andrew, French modeling executive Jean Luc Brunel, lawyer and law professor Alan Dershowitz, investor Glenn Dubin, scientist Stephen Hawking, former U.S. Senator George Mitchell and former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson.

It is worth noting that most of the people mentioned in the so-called "Jeffrey Epstein list" are not explicitly accused of committing crimes. Some were brief mentions, such as David Copperfield apparently performing magic tricks at a dinner and an Epstein accuser, Johanna Sjoberg, claiming Michael Jackson visited the disgraced financier at a mansion in Florida.

Up until he died in 2019, Epstein had been associated with big names and powerful figures, including former U.S. presidents, Hollywood stars and people in the modeling and fashion industries. His death came as he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges. Epstein was accused of luring underage girls to his home and then sexually abusing them.

Leading up to the release of the court documents, Epstein's death – ruled a suicide – sparked various conspiracy theories on social media. Trump – who ironically was mentioned, but not accused of any crimes, in the "Epstein list" – had implied on social media that Clinton had ties to the disgraced financier years before the documents came out.

Maxwell, 61, is serving a 20-year prison sentence after she was convicted in December 2021 of helping Epstein recruit and sexually abuse underage girls.

More of the documents connected to Epstein are expected to be released in the coming weeks.

Are you or anyone you know a possible victim of human trafficking? The National Human Trafficking Hotline provides support and accepts any tip at 888-373-7888.

The Associated Press and FOX News contributed to this report.