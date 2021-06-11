Expand / Collapse search
Customer shoots Georgia McDonald's employee during drive-thru argument, police say

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Updated 1 hour ago
Georgia
JEFFERSON, Ga. - Jefferson police are searching for a suspect who spit at a McDonald's employee and shot another one during an argument at the fast-food chain.

The Jefferson Police Department told FOX 5 that the shooting happened around 9 p.m. at the McDonald's located on the 4800 block of US Highway 129 North.

According to investigators, the suspect drove up to the drive-through and got into an argument with an employee at the pick-up window over his order.

During the disagreement, police say the customer spit on the employee through the window, causing the employee to come out to confront the man.

As the argument escalated, investigators say the customer fired a shot as he drove away, hitting another employee who had come out to defuse the situation.

The employee was taken to the hospital, where they were treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

If you have any information about the shooting, please call investigators with the Jefferson Police Department at 706-367-5231 ext. 2536.

