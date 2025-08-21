NBA star Jaylen Brown's dad arrested in Las Vegas stabbing over 'door ding': reports

The Brief Quenton Marsellas Brown was named as a suspect in the stabbing of a youth football coach in Las Vegas. The suspect is reportedly the father of Boston Celtics star, Jaylen Brown. Brown was charged with attempted murder, officials said.



A man accused in a stabbing over a parking spot was identified as Quenton Marsellas Brown, father of Boston Celtics star, Jaylen Brown, according to multiple reports.

What we know:

FOX 5 Las Vegas reported the stabbing happened at All American Park on Buffalo Drive near Charleston Boulevard.

Witnesses at the scene told authorities that it happened after one of the vehicles had a "door ding."

TMZ reported the victim's girlfriend said the suspect was reportedly dinging their vehicle multiple times. Her boyfriend then got out of the car to look at the damage and the two men then got into an argument. It then turned violent when the victim was stabbed multiple times in the back and stomach, also suffering a defensive wound to his hand.

The stabbing victim, said to be a youth football coach, reportedly drove to a drug store where he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

An arrest record obtained by FOX 5 said the victim required multiple surgeries, including one that would remove part of his digestive system.

Officials said the suspect was detained on U.S. Highway 95 near the Decatur Boulevard exit. Las Vegas Metro Police Department officers discovered Brown's face was bleeding, and he had abrasions on his knees.

What's next:

Brown faces one count of attempted murder and is due in court Thursday.

Dig deeper:

Jaylen Brown, the 2024 NBA Finals MVP, underwent surgery after suffering a torn right meniscus at the end of last season. He is not believed to have a close relationship with his father.

Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) (Getty Images)