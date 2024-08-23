Former Riverside Co. high school football standout paralyzed after suffering neck injury

article

The life of Jason Pugal, a student-athlete from Riverside County, was forever changed after suffering a traumatic injury that left him paralyzed in the beginning stages of his college career.

Pugal attended Great Oak High School in Temecula. He attended Palomar College in San Diego County before transferring to Chadron State College in Nebraska where he suffered the catastrophic injury.

On a GoFundMe page created to support Pugal’s lengthy road to recovery, his brother, Kyle Pugal, explained that during football practice, his brother sustained a severe neck with a fracture that compressed his C6 vertebra.

His brother said the 20-year-old has "already undergone spinal fusion surgery to stabilize his neck and to protect his spinal cord."

"As you all can imagine, we are all hurting, yet our faith has us rooted and grounded in love and we trust God has a plan for us all," his brother added.

In an update provided Thursday, his family said they have raised enough money for their initial goal of flying him home. Still, they said he faces a long road to recovery.

