Jackie the Big Bear bald eagle lays first egg of 2023

Jackie the bald eagle at Big Bear made famous by her live-streamed nest camera, has laid her first egg of 2023.

The moment was captured on stream Wednesday. Jackie laid the egg just before 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to a post on the Friends of Big Bear Valley and Big Bear Eagle Nest Cam Facebook group.

"Making her usual tea kettle whistles as she pushed the egg out, she was in labor for about six minutes," the post read. "And then there was a beautiful egg. She rolled it a couple times before sitting, but she sat down only six or seven minutes after laying it. In past years, she usually stood for a much longer time before tucking in on the egg."

Jackie and her partner Shadow had previously welcomed chicks in 2019, with one of the chicks dying after only six weeks. Similarly, just one of the eaglets Jackie hatched the year before in 2018 made it past eight weeks.

According to the Facebook page, papa eagle Shadow was there to support Jackie Wednesday, but, kept his distance.

"From what he’s done in the past, he seems to know to stay close but not too close during this process," the poster wrote.

According to Bridgewater State University, female eagles incubate their eggs for approximately 35 days.

The live stream of Jackie and Shadow's nest can be seen here.