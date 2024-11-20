This village in Italy is offering $1 homes to Americans

The Brief Ollolai in Sardinia, Italy is offering cheap homes to Americans who want to relocate after the 2024 election. The ancient town has seen a steep population decline over the years and hopes to attract new residents. Last year, the village launched a digital nomad program for remote workers.



Looking to live la dolce vita in Italy?

A village in Italy is offering a special deal to Americans looking for a change after President-elect Donald Trump's victory in the 2024 election.

Sardinia, Italy is offering homes for $1 so you can "start building your European escape."

Located in the countryside, the ancient town of Ollolai recently launched a "Live in Ollolai" initiative offering the special deal, which promises you'll be "surrounded by incredible cuisine" while being "immersed in a community with ancient traditions."

"Are you worn out by global politics? Looking to embrace a more balanced lifestyle while securing new opportunities?" its website reads.

"Ollolai is the perfect destination to reconnect, recharge, and embrace a new way of life."

The town’s mayor, Francesco Columbu, was even more direct.

"We just really want, and will focus on, Americans above all," Columbu told CNN. "We are betting on them to help us revive the village, they are our winning card."

Ollolai’s push to attract new residents is part of its efforts to fight a steep population decline.

Of course, there are a few catches.

Ollolai is offering a three-tiered program.

The $1 homes are old properties that require significant upgrades, with estimated costs ranging from $21,000 to $52,000. Homebuyers must commit to the renovation within three years, and may need to pay a guarantee fee.

For expats who want to skip the fixer-upper experience, Ollolai also has move-in-ready homes priced up to $105,000.

Ollolai is also offering select digital nomads free temporary housing to work remotely. In exchange, these digital nomads are expected to "contribute to the community." Examples included leading workshops or creating art.

The Source: This story was reported with information from Ollolai's website. FOX News contributed.







