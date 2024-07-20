The Issue Is: Republicans rally around Trump as Democrats call on Biden to step aside

An unprecedented week in American politics, as "The Issue Is" hits the road for the Republican National Convention.

In Milwaukee, Republicans gathered to nominate Former President Donald Trump for the third time. His nomination, and selection of Ohio Senator JD Vance, overshadowed by the events of Saturday, July 13, when a gunman attempted to assassinate Trump during a rally in Pennsylvania.

That shooting unifying the Republican party as they look to defeat the Biden-Harris ticket in November. That is, if Biden remains on the ticket. The RNC coming as Democrats renew, and strengthen, calls to remove Biden from the ticket, a growing list of Democratic lawmakers, including Rep. Adam Schiff, calling for Biden to "pass the torch" and end his reelection campaign.

Under that backdrop, Elex Michaelson spent the week in Milwaukee for a week of coverage like no other, documented in this week's special episode of "The Issue Is." Among those Michaelson speaks with are Former House Speakers Kevin McCarthy and Newt Gingrich, former Presidential candidates Larry Elder and Vivek Ramaswamy, journalists Bill Melugin, Bret Baier, Melanie Mason, and Alex Thompson, the delegates themselves, and many more.

