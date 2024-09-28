The Issue Is: OC Congressional candidates Dave Min and Scott Baugh, plus PPIC political panel

One of the closest, most expensive, and most watched congressional races in the country is California's 45th District.

Democratic State Senator & former Republican Assembly Leader Scott Baugh are both battling it out to lead this Orange County district.

Both join us on set for separate one-on-one interviews to discuss the big issues like abortion rights, immigration, and more.

Then, we go to Sacramento to participate in a special political panel for the Public Policy Institute of California. With us: KQED's Marisa Lagos, the San Francisco Chronicle's Jeff Garofoli, and POLITICO's Melanie Mason. We discuss VP Harris & California, Gov. Newsom's battle with Big Oil, and the fight over criminal justice reform.

