The Issue Is: Nathan Hochman, Adam Schiff, Hakeem Jeffries

This week, "The Issue Is:" talks to leading candidates in the final days of the 2024 race.

Nathan Hochman is challenging L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón. Polls show Hochman has a commanding lead in the race.

Hochman describes his very different vision from Gascón and discusses the Menendez brothers' case.

Then, we catch up with Rep. Adam Schiff, the front-runner to be the next U.S. Senator from California.

We met him at a campaign event for Democratic congressional candidate Derek Tran in Orange County.

Schiff talks about his own U.S. Senate race, the presidential contest, the L.A. DA race, and recent comments by former Pres. Trump about Schiff.

Finally, we traveled to Palmdale to talk with Rep. Hakeem Jeffries. He would be the next Speaker of the House if the Democrats win control of the lower chamber.

"The Issue Is: with Elex Michaelson" is California's statewide political show.