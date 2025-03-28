The Issue Is: Melanie Mason, Mike Murphy

This week, POLITICO's Melanie Mason and political strategist Mike Murphy join "The Issue Is:" panel to discuss a big week in politics.

Among the topics:

"Signal-gate": The Trump Administration is criticized for discussing national security plans on an encrypted app group including a journalist

Democratic Town Halls: Congressmembers are holding community meetings in areas represented by Republicans

Gov. Newsom's podcast: The Governor discusses the good and bad of California policy by liberal commentator Ezra Klein

The California Governor's race: Antonio Villaraiogosa pushes Kamala Harris to make a decision about the race...and what about Rick Caruso?

Plus, Elex Michaelson heads to Bakersfield to talk with KBAK's Michael Patterson and Will Silverstein.

And, Elex joins Harvey Levin on TMZ Live in pressing Texas Congressman Keith Self.

"The Issue Is: with Elex Michaelson" is California's statewide political show.