The Issue Is: Meidas Touch & Douglas Murray

The Meiselas Brothers first joined us in 2020 when they launched "Meidas Touch" as a COVID hobby. Their goal? Help defeat President Donald Trump.

In 2025, Trump is back in the White House, and the brothers run one of the most popular podcasts in the country. They average hundreds of millions of views per month.

We caught up with Ben, Brett, and Jordy Meiselas to discuss politics today and the keys to Internet domination.

Then, we travel to the Nixon Presidential Library in Yorba Linda to host a discussion with Douglas Murray.

The journalist, commentator and author talked about his best-selling book "On Democracies and Death Cults," and a historic week in Iran.

"The Issue Is: with Elex Michaelson" is California's statewide political show. Last week, the broadcast was awarded the L.A. Press Club award for outstanding talk/public affairs show.