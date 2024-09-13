Expand / Collapse search

The Issue Is: Former President Donald Trump, Mayor Darrell Steinberg, Brian Goldsmith

Published  September 13, 2024 10:36pm PDT
This week, Donald Trump visits California and slams the state's leadership. Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg makes a case against Prop. 36.

While visiting California to fundraise, former President Donald Trump attacks the state's leadership.

Trump argues for a different way forward and warns against Vice President Harris' past in the Golden State.

Then, political analyst Brian Goldsmith breaks down a historic week in American politics, including the presidential debate.

And one week after San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan made the case for Prop. 36, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg argues against it.

"The Issue Is" is California's only statewide political show. Watch FOX 11 Los Angeles Fridays at 10:30 p.m. For more showtimes and information, go to TheIssueIsShow.com.