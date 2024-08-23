The Issue Is: Democrats nominate Kamala Harris

An historic week in American politics, as Vice President Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic nomination for President. "The Issue Is" was in Chicago for it all.

Elex Michaelson hit the road and traveled to the convention, just weeks after President Biden made the decision to step aside and not seek reelection.

Once there, Michaelson spoke with a cavalcade of prominent elected leaders, political minds, and more. Among them, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, California Senators Alex Padilla and Laphonza Butler, Representatives Barbara Lee, Robert Garcia, Sydney Kamlager-Dove, and Hakeeem Jeffries, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, "Pod Save America" hosts Tommy Vietor and Jon Favreau, Brian Tyler Cohen, comedian Matt Friend, and many more.

With less than 80 days until the election, the race is officially on.