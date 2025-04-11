Expand / Collapse search

The Issue Is: Arnold Schwarzenegger; Tomi Lahren vs Brian Tyler Cohen; JJ Redick & Rick Caruso

By
Published  April 11, 2025 10:53pm PDT
The Issue Is
FOX 11

The Issue Is: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Brian Tyler Cohen, Tomi Lahren

This week, Elex is joined by former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, and political commentators Brian Tyler Cohen and Tomi Lahren.

We sit down with Fmr. California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger at the USC campus to discuss his environmental efforts, California's wildfires, his son Patrick's appearances on "The White Lotus," and Schwarzenegger's recent role as Santa Claus.

Then, an exclusive "Issue Is:" debate between Brian Tyler Cohen on the left and Tomi Lahren on the right. They discuss President Trump's tariffs & changes to the U.S. immigration system.

Finally, we head to Pacific Palisades to meet up with Lakers coach JJ Redick and developer Rick Caruso as they work with L.A. Mayor Karen Bass to rebuild the Palisades Rec Center.

