The Issue Is: Arnold Schwarzenegger; Tomi Lahren vs Brian Tyler Cohen; JJ Redick & Rick Caruso

We sit down with Fmr. California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger at the USC campus to discuss his environmental efforts, California's wildfires, his son Patrick's appearances on "The White Lotus," and Schwarzenegger's recent role as Santa Claus.

Then, an exclusive "Issue Is:" debate between Brian Tyler Cohen on the left and Tomi Lahren on the right. They discuss President Trump's tariffs & changes to the U.S. immigration system.

Finally, we head to Pacific Palisades to meet up with Lakers coach JJ Redick and developer Rick Caruso as they work with L.A. Mayor Karen Bass to rebuild the Palisades Rec Center.

"The Issue Is: with Elex Michaelson" is California's statewide political show.