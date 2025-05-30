The Issue Is: Alex Thompson and 'Original Sin'

Expand / Collapse search

Published  May 30, 2025 10:49pm PDT
"Original Sin," the new book by Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson, is one of the best-selling books in the country. It talks about President Joe Biden cognitive decline. Thompson joins The Issue Is to discuss their work.

LOS ANGELES - "Original Sin" by Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson is the best-selling book in America this week, according to the New York Times. It's dominated the political conversation more than any other book has in years.

Co-author Alex Thompson joins us this week on "The Issue Is:" to talk about what was really going on at the Biden White House, reaction to the book, and changes that are needed in the media going forward.

