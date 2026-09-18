LA Metro bus involved in 3-vehicle crash in Reseda

The Brief Six people were evaluated for injuries following a three-vehicle crash involving an LA Metro bus in Reseda late Friday morning. LAPD reported the collision occurred around 9:45 a.m. near Lindley Avenue and Sherman Way. The crash comes on the heels of Tuesday's fatal Metro bus collision and news chopper crash in nearby Chatsworth.



At least six people were injured in a crash involving three vehicles, including an LA Metro bus, in the San Fernando Valley on Friday morning.

What we know:

The Los Angeles Police Department said the crash was reported just after 9:45 a.m. near the intersection of Lindley Avenue and Sherman Way in the Reseda area.

Arriving first responders said six people were evaluated at the scene.

What we don't know:

The conditions of the patients are unknown. In addition, the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Local perspective:

The crash comes days after a bus crash in Chatsworth that left two dead and several others injured. The suspect in that crash, 36-year-old Bailee Rios, was arrested on suspicion of murder and awaits her arraignment Friday.

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While news outlets were covering the bus collision, a news helicopter crashed nearby. Two people aboard the aircraft and a pedestrian on the ground were killed.

Friday's incident happened roughly six miles from where double tragedy struck on Tuesday.

An emotional community vigil honoring all five victims was held on Thursday night.

RELATED: Community vigil held for 5 victims of Chatsworth tragedies