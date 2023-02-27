Irvine Unified students snowed in for days at camp in San Bernardino County mountains

After getting snowed in by the record-breaking storm, hundreds of elementary school students from Orange County are finally home Monday.

The California Highway Patrol officers escorted students from the Irvine Unified School District, who were stranded in the San Bernardino County mountains for days.

The students were up in the snow-covered mountains for an educational camp.

The Irvine Unified School District issued the following statement as students were safely returning from their prolonged trip:

"We understand that this fluid situation may have caused concern and frustration for our students, staff and families. We would like to thank them for their patience and understanding as we continue to work diligently with the CHP, school and camp staff, our transportation team and other agencies on their safe return. IUSD’s top priority is the safety of our students and staff. We continue to do everything in our power to ensure that our students are reunited with their families as safely and as soon as possible."