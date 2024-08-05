Armed homicide suspect shot by police in Irvine neighborhood

An investigation continues to unfold after police shot and gravely injured a homicide suspect near an Irvine home where a body was found inside.

Around 2:15 a.m. Monday, Irvine Police Department officers responded after someone made a 911 medical aid call at a home along Whistling Swan and Wetstone, off Barranca Parkway in the Woodbridge neighborhood.

Arriving officers discovered a victim inside the home who was declared dead at the scene. They also found a minivan that crashed into the home that was believed to be driven by the homicide suspect, which caused a possible gas leak inside the garage.

"Me and my sister woke up. My sister heard the minivan that crashed into the car…that startled her," said Andrea Valdespino who lives across the street from the crash site.

About an hour later officers contacted the suspect nearby on foot. Officers said the suspect was armed with a knife and at some point, an officer shot the suspect at the corner of Stone Creek N and W Yale Loop.

The suspect was rushed to the hospital in grave condition, authorities said.

Officials said this type of incident is a rare occurrence in the neighborhood.

"Definitely unique for Irvine. We’re a very safe city," said Kyle Oldoerp, spokesperson for Irvine PD.

"We’re a little shocked that something like this would happen in our neighborhood. For Irvine it’s a big deal because nothing ever happens here really," said Irvine resident Ron Blakeslee.

Detectives continue to canvas the area for clues.