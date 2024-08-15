2 elderly people found dead in Irvine hotel room

article

Police are investigating the deaths of two elderly people at a hotel in Irvine.

The Irvine Police Department responded to a call from the Marriott Irvine Spectrum along Irvine Center Drive. When Irvine PD arrived, officers found the two elderly people already dead inside the hotel room.

Officials did not say what led to their deaths. As of 3:15 p.m., it is unknown if foul play was involved and officials have not formally announced suspects in connection to their deaths.

As of 3:15 p.m., officials have not released the names of the two people found dead in the hotel