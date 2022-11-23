Expand / Collapse search

Irvine father killed in hit-and-run crash; PD looking for suspect

By Alexi Chidbachian
Published 
Irvine
IRVINE, Calif. - An Irvine family is pleading for the driver of a hit-and-run to turn themselves in after that driver fatally struck a young father. 

33-year-old Saman Vakili Mafakhery was in the area of Von Karman Ave. and Dupont Dr. on Nov. 3 when a vehicle struck and killed him. 

The suspect, in a silver Acura TL, fled the scene. 

"When you hit him, why didn't you just stop. What am I going to tell our daughter when she's older," said the victim's wife Behnaz Gutterman.

Police are searching for the driver. The vehicle likely has damage to the right front portion of the car.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Christopher Ostrowski at 949-724-7047.