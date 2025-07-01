Iranian mom who supported Trump in federal custody; Her husband says he'll still support MAGA movement

The Brief An Iranian woman in Diamond Bar, who supports President Trump, was detained by federal agents due to immigration issues stemming from a past conviction. Her husband, Arthu Sahakyan, remains a Trump supporter despite the situation, believing in the importance of vetting Iranian nationals for national security. Sahakyan's wife, Arpineh Masihi, is emotional and uncertain about her immigration status, but the family continues to display Trump flags outside their home.



An Iranian woman who has expressed support for President Donald Trump was detained by federal agents outside her home in Diamond Bar, California.

"Trump is not trying to do anything bad," said Arthu Sahakyan. "We understand what he's doing. He wants the best for the country. I'm just trying to make the best of it. I don't want any families to go through this. If they are, I apologize for what they're going through because it's hard."

Home surveillance video shows federal agents outside Sahakyan's home Monday. His wife, Arpineh Masihi, can be seen going inside their house to say bye to their four children.

"She came and kissed the kids and that was it," said Sahakyan. "That was the last time we saw her."

Sahakyan says his wife was born in Iran and came to the United States when she was 3 years old as a refugee. Then, roughly 15 years ago, her green card was revoked over a conviction related to theft. While Sahakyan says it was for "misdemeanor stuff," they've been going through the legal process ever since to try and regain her citizenship.

"She just went in [for an immigration check-in] in April," said Sahakyan. "They said you're fine. Have a good day. See you back in September or October."

Then last week, the United States bombed three nuclear sites in Iran, increasing tensions and concerns of sleeper cells retaliating in the U.S.

Federal sources tell Fox News that more than 130 Iranian nationals were detained in the United States last week.

"I'm very for [the United States vetting] Iranian nationals because of the sleeper cells," said Sahakyan. "I think it will resolve a lot of issues because we'll know exactly who's in here for what reasons, even though I miss [my wife] dearly. I think we could have a faster process [where they determine] she's not a radical, or tied to the crazies, let her out."

Sahakyan tells FOX 11 he and his family are proud President Trump supporters. He believes Trump is trying to make the country safer through immigration enforcement efforts. However, he admits his opinion has slightly changed recently.

"Somewhat it has just because I'm going through it," said Sahakyan. "I was very selfish before, but what I see now is there's a reason for [this immigration enforcement]."

Sahakyan's wife, Masihi, called her family during the FOX 11 interview. She was very emotional, fighting back tears, unsure what could happen with her immigration status.

"I'm on the list to be going to a different facility," said Arpineh over the phone.

Sahakyan says he will continue to have Trump flags and signs outside their home.

"I'm still supporting [Trump]," said Sahakyan. "Even though my friends say take the flag down, you're going through a lot. I'm like no. The flag stands."