Investigation underway after police find man dead inside car in Compton

A homicide investigation was underway in Compton after deputies found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound inside a car around midnight on Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

The department said just before 12:30 a.m., someone reported "shots fired" in the 2600 block of 124th Street, near South Mona Boulevard.

Arriving deputies discovered a man in the driver’s seat of a vehicle suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his upper torso, LASD said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities did not release a detailed description of the victim.

No further information was immediately released.

The investigation is ongoing.

