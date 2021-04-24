Investigation underway after man shot dead by officers in Hollywood

An investigation is underway after a Los Angeles Police Department officers fatally shot a man wearing body armor who drove into their patrol car in Hollywood on Saturday.

Officers responded to the area of Sunset Blvd. and North Fairfax Ave. around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Officers were en route to a radio call with their lights and sirens on when a car pulled in front of them, stopped suddenly and backed into the patrol car, police officials said.

The driver of the car got out and was observed wearing body armor as he moved toward the officers, who had exited their car, police said. The suspect had his right hand hidden behind his back, counted backward from three and was moving his arm forward before officers fired at him, officials said.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. The man's car bore decals spelling out messages including "New world order,'' "Women Rule'' and "Cancel all Bibles,'' according to reports from the scene.

Police said officers had activated their body-worn cameras, which captured video of the shooting.

Police say this is the department's second shooting in two days.

City News Service contributed to this report.

