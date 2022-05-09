Expand / Collapse search

Interactive toy store 'CAMP' opens in Westfield Century City

This is the ninth brick-and-mortar location and second store opening for CAMP this year with many in the pipeline. This store in particular is focused on the nostalgia of kids’ camping experiences.

CENTURY CITY, Calif. - Looking for something fun to do with the kiddos? 

Interactive retail store CAMP is opening at Westfield Century City mall.

The interactive retail experience isn't your average toy store. At CAMP, you'll get to experience a unique combination of play, product, and programming. 

This is the first West Coast and California store for CAMP, and the ninth brick-and-mortar location.

The Century City store is particularly focused on the nostalgia of kids' camping experiences. 

To learn more about CAMP, click or tap here.