Insects found in USC dining hall food, student-run media reports

Videos and pictures showed bugs crawling over the food served on USC's campus.

Annenberg Media, a student-run news media outlet, obtained images of the creepy crawlers. In one of the clips published by the campus media outlet, a green bug was spotted crawling on a stuent's salad at USC Village Dining Hall.

In a different video clip, a maggot was seen moving around food at a spot called Everybody's Kitchen, Annenberg Media reports.

FOX 11 reached out to USC regarding the students' report and the school issued the following statement:

"We have a strong record of safely delivering 30-40,000 meals per day on our campuses and consistently earn "A"’s from the Department of Public Health which conducts regular, unannounced inspections. For these reasons, we were greatly surprised to hear of these reports, which we are closely examining to verify and improve. We have already begun instituting new inspection protocols to ensure that our high standards for food safety and quality are consistently being met both internally and by our vendors." - Dirk de Jong, Assistant Vice President, USC Hospitality