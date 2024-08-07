Innocent driver shot at in Reseda, says rear view mirror saved his life

A man in Reseda believes his car’s rear view mirror saved his life from a bullet to the head.

Manuel met with FOX 11 Wednesday afternoon. The 66-year-old father was still wearing his white shirt stained with blood and a cross that read "Amazing Grace."

"My wife got it for me," said Manuel. "It’s my favorite song too."

According to Manuel, he had been driving home from an auto shop on Wednesday morning, but took a different route because of construction. While driving near Reseda Boulevard and Strathern Street, he noticed someone holding a gun outside their car’s window.

"I held onto the wheel, then I went all the way to the right," said Manuel.

The 66-year-old heard roughly six gunshots and tried ducking out of the way. One bullet pierced through his car’s front windshield.

"Flying glass got me on the hand [and the] side of my face," said Manuel.

SUGGESTED: Man dies after suspected road-rage incident on Santa Monica Blvd. in West Hollywood

Manuel said police found the bullet inside his car. They said the bullet struck his car’s rear view mirror and ricocheted away from him.

"If it wasn’t for the bullet hitting the rear view mirror, chances are it would have struck me," said Manuel.

Authorities believe Manuel’s shooter was aiming at someone else, possibly related to a road rage incident, and he was stuck in the middle.

The Reseda man said he always says a prayer before getting behind the wheel. Now, he’s thankful to be alive.

"You just don’t think it could possibly be the last time you get in your car," said Manuel. "I’m just lucky and grateful. What are the chances? So far, I guess God is not done with me. I’m still here."

Police are still looking for the other drivers involved in this case. Anyone with information is urged to contact law enforcement.