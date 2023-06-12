Inmate walks away from reentry program in LA County

California authorities are searching for an inmate who walked away from a reentry program in Los Angeles County Sunday evening.

Officials with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) said 25-year-old inmate Aleisha Schmitz was seen going into a gray or silver Mercedes outside the Custody to Community Transitional Reentry Program (CCTRP) around 7:10 p.m.

Authorities received an alert on her monitoring device and agents were sent to locate Schmitz. Local law enforcement was also notified of her disappearance.

Schmitz was sentenced to three years for second-degree robbery and for a hit-and-run that left another person injured.

She is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 197 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and a light complexion. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket and gray sweats.

Anyone who sees Schmitz or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

