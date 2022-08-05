LASD searching for escaped inmate in West Hollywood

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is searching for an inmate after he escaped outside the West Hollywood Station on Friday morning.

LASD officials said he escaped outside the station located at San Vicente and Santa Monica boulevards while he was being transported onto a bus around 7 a.m.

The handcuffed prisoner was described by the LASD as a man in his 30s wearing a black jacket with white sleeves.

No further information was immediately available.

