By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
West Hollywood
FOX 11

LASD searching for escaped inmate in West Hollywood

The detainee broke free at the intersection of Santa Monica and San Vicente boulevards.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is searching for an inmate after he escaped outside the West Hollywood Station on Friday morning.

LASD officials said he escaped outside the station located at San Vicente and Santa Monica boulevards while he was being transported onto a bus around 7 a.m.

The handcuffed prisoner was described by the LASD as a man in his 30s wearing a black jacket with white sleeves. 

No further information was immediately available. 
 