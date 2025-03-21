Expand / Collapse search

Inmate who walked away from reentry facility captured in Canoga Park

Published  March 21, 2025 5:42pm PDT
    • Evans L. Eithan was arrested Friday in Canoga Park.
    • CDCR officials said he walked away from a reentry facility in Long Beach on February 25.

Evans L. Eithan walked away from a Male Community Reentry Program (MCRP) facility in Long Beach on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, according to officials. / CA Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

LOS ANGELES - An inmate who walked away from a reentry facility in Long Beach has been apprehended, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials announced. 

Evans L. Eithan walked away from a Male Community Reentry Program (MCRP) in Long Beach on February 25.

Eithan was located and arrested Friday, March 21 around 3:10 p.m. in Canoga Park

CDCR officials said Eithan will be rehoused at a prison and his case will be referred to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of escape charges.

He is serving a three-year, four-month sentence for first-degree burglary, evading arrest while driving recklessly, and resisting a peace officer. He entered MCRP on June 12, 2024. 

  • Information for this story was provided by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

