Inmate who walked away from reentry facility captured in Canoga Park

An inmate who walked away from a reentry facility in Long Beach has been apprehended, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials announced.

What we know:

Evans L. Eithan walked away from a Male Community Reentry Program (MCRP) in Long Beach on February 25.

Eithan was located and arrested Friday, March 21 around 3:10 p.m. in Canoga Park.

CDCR officials said Eithan will be rehoused at a prison and his case will be referred to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of escape charges.

He is serving a three-year, four-month sentence for first-degree burglary, evading arrest while driving recklessly, and resisting a peace officer. He entered MCRP on June 12, 2024.