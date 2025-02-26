Inmate escapes from Long Beach reentry facility

article

The Brief Evans L. Eithan, 23, escaped from the Male Community Reentry Program in Long Beach Tuesday. Eithan was serving a three-year, four-month sentence for first-degree burglary and other charges. The MCRP allows eligible offenders to serve the end of their sentences in a re-entry center, providing transition programs.



The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) is actively searching for Evans L. Eithan, a 23-year-old inmate who walked away from a Male Community Reentry Program (MCRP) facility in Long Beach on Tuesday, February 25, 2025.

Eithan was serving a sentence for multiple offenses, including first-degree burglary.

What we know:

Eithan was reported missing from the MCRP facility on Tuesday at approximately 7:20 p.m.

An emergency count confirmed he was missing.

He is described as 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing 185 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair.

Eithan was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and gray shorts and fled in a gray Jeep 4-door pickup truck.

The backstory:

Eithan was received from Los Angeles County on June 12, 2024, to serve a three-year, four-month sentence for first-degree burglary, evading arrest while driving recklessly, and resisting a peace officer.

The MCRP is designed to help eligible offenders transition from custody to the community by providing access to various rehabilitative services.

What you can do:

Anyone who sees Eithan or has information about his whereabouts is urged to contact law enforcement, call 9-1-1, or reach out to Special Agent Abraham Villasenor at (760) 936-1851.

What's next:

CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety, along with local law enforcement agencies, is continuing the search for Eithan.

The community is encouraged to remain vigilant and report any sightings to assist in his apprehension.