Inmate escapes from LA County reentry facility

The Brief Authorities are searching for Herber Ramosrauda, who walked away from a Male Community Reentry Program facility on Sunday. He was last seen in Westlake wearing a gray sweater, gray pants, and a gray-and-red backpack. Ramosrauda was serving a three-year sentence for second-degree robbery.



Authorities are actively searching for Herber Ramosrauda, a 45-year-old inmate who walked away from a Male Community Reentry Program (MCRP) facility on Sunday.

Ramosrauda was serving a three-year sentence for second-degree robbery.

What we know:

Ramosrauda was reported missing just before 3 p.m. on Sunday.

He is described as a man, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing about 160 pounds, with a light complexion, black hair, and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a gray sweater, gray pants, and was carrying a gray-and-red backpack.

His last known location was near Wilshire Boulevard and South Bonnie Brae Street in Westlake.

The backstory:

Ramosrauda was received from Los Angeles County on May 13, 2024. The MCRP allows eligible incarcerated individuals nearing the end of their sentences to serve the remainder of their time in a reentry center, providing access to community-based rehabilitative services.

What we don't know:

Details about Ramosrauda's motives for leaving the facility remain unclear.

Authorities are working to locate him and ensure his return to custody.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Ramosrauda's whereabouts is urged to call 911 or contact Special Agent Andrew Meyers at 661-440-8477.