Inglewood woman, 3 children reported missing

article

A 28-year-old woman, an 8-year-old girl and 2-year-old twins were reported missing Tuesday morning in Inglewood, officials said.

Ashley Heath, Aaliah Reyes and twins Amiyah and Amir Rolison were last seen at about 11 p.m. Monday walking in the 800 block of Centinela Avenue, according to the Inglewood Police Department.

Heath is Black, 5-feet-4 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Reyes is Black with brown eyes and black hair. Amiyah is female and Amir is male, both are Black and have brown eyes and black hair, the department said.

A description of what they were wearing was not immediately available.

Advertisement

Anyone with information on their whereabouts was asked to call police at 310-412-5206.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.