1 dead in overnight Inglewood shooting

By
Published  July 29, 2025 8:41am PDT
Inglewood
An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed on an Inglewood street.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. - A man was shot and killed in an overnight shooting in Inglewood, officials said. 

What we know:

Officials with the Inglewood Police Department said the shooting was reported from the intersection of Market and Stepney streets around 1 a.m. Tuesday, July 29.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and homicide detectives continued to investigate. 

What we don't know:

Information about the victim, the possible circumstances leading up to the shooting, and a suspect were not available. 

The Source: Information provided by the Inglewood Police Department. 

