1 dead in overnight Inglewood shooting
INGLEWOOD, Calif. - A man was shot and killed in an overnight shooting in Inglewood, officials said.
What we know:
Officials with the Inglewood Police Department said the shooting was reported from the intersection of Market and Stepney streets around 1 a.m. Tuesday, July 29.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and homicide detectives continued to investigate.
What we don't know:
Information about the victim, the possible circumstances leading up to the shooting, and a suspect were not available.
The Source: Information provided by the Inglewood Police Department.