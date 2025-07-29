1 dead in overnight Inglewood shooting

A man was shot and killed in an overnight shooting in Inglewood, officials said.

What we know:

Officials with the Inglewood Police Department said the shooting was reported from the intersection of Market and Stepney streets around 1 a.m. Tuesday, July 29.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and homicide detectives continued to investigate.

What we don't know:

Information about the victim, the possible circumstances leading up to the shooting, and a suspect were not available.

